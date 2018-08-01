Western Fire burning in Mendocino Co. is 50 percent contained

HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Thousands of firefighters are continuing to battle 16 wildfires across California. Governor Jerry Brown says this is "the new normal."
RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
As crews struggled to gain ground on the Mendocino Complex Fires, a new fire broke out nearby off Highway 101, south of Hopland, Wednesday afternoon.
The Western Fire has burned 45 acres and is 50 percent contained.
The Mendocino Sheriff's Department is warning nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if they feel unsafe.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
