COMPLEX FIRE

Western Fire burning in Mendocino Co. is 50 percent contained

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire says the 45-acre Western Fire is 50 percent contained and they have stopped the forward spread. (KGO)

HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Thousands of firefighters are continuing to battle 16 wildfires across California. Governor Jerry Brown says this is "the new normal."

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

As crews struggled to gain ground on the Mendocino Complex Fires, a new fire broke out nearby off Highway 101, south of Hopland, Wednesday afternoon.

The Western Fire has burned 45 acres and is 50 percent contained.

The Mendocino Sheriff's Department is warning nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if they feel unsafe.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireUkiahMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News