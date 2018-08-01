Western Fire burning in Mendocino Co. is 50 percent contained

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Thousands of firefighters are continuing to battle 16 wildfires across California. Governor Jerry Brown says this is "the new normal."As crews struggled to gain ground on the Mendocino Complex Fires, a new fire broke out nearby off Highway 101, south of Hopland, Wednesday afternoon.The Western Fire has burned 45 acres and is 50 percent contained.The Mendocino Sheriff's Department is warning nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if they feel unsafe.