White House spox stresses Trump is 'Pro-Life' amid SCOTUS search

JOHN PARKINSON
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders would not disclose any details about which four candidates the president interviewed Monday, including any names of the contenders he met with, but she did reveal that the president will look for "certain characteristics" he'd like his nominee to embody.

"He's looking for individuals that have the right intellect, the right temperament, and that will uphold the constitution," Sanders said.

Sanders added that the president met for about 45 minutes with each candidate on Monday at the White House.

"The president is being very thoughtful about this process," Sanders said. "Beyond that, I can tell you he met with four people today. The meetings lasted roughly 45 minutes."

Sanders would not say whether Trump agrees that the nominee, who he will name next Monday, should respect the high court's precedent, or whether he believes Roe v. Wade is settled law.

"The president is pro-life, but in terms of the process of selecting a Supreme Court nominee, as the President said last week, he's not going to discuss specific cases with those nominees," Sanders repeated.

Asked if Sen. John McCain should resign as he battles brain cancer so an appointed replacement could vote on the Supreme Court nominee, Sanders said she hadn't spoken to Trump about it.
