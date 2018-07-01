Widespread power outage reported in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. --About 17,670 PG&E customers in the Petaluma area are without power this afternoon, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
Customers first lost power at 10:53 a.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.
The cause is under investigation and PG&E officials do not have an estimate for when power will be restored.
Hernandez said, "PG&E crews are working safely and quickly as possible to restore power."
Police said intersections with traffic lights that are not working can be treated as if they are four-way stops.
Click here to see PG&E's outage map.