Widespread power outage reported in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. --
About 17,670 PG&E customers in the Petaluma area are without power this afternoon, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Customers first lost power at 10:53 a.m., spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.

The cause is under investigation and PG&E officials do not have an estimate for when power will be restored.

Hernandez said, "PG&E crews are working safely and quickly as possible to restore power."

Police said intersections with traffic lights that are not working can be treated as if they are four-way stops.

