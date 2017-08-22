Wife of Lafayette man killed in Barcelona seeks last person who saw him

LAFAYETTE, Calif. --
The wife of the only American killed in last week's Barcelona attack says she's trying to find a waiter who may have been be the last person to see her husband alive.

Lafayette resident Heidi Nunes-Tucker said Tuesday that a photo or video posted on social media shortly after the attack shows the waiter trying to help her gravely injured husband, 42-year-old Jared Tucker.
VIDEO: Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack

She doesn't have a copy of the post, but says she and her family want to find and thank the waiter.

She says anyone who stopped to help amid the chaos "is a testament to the helpfulness and love" that strangers can show for each other.

PHOTOS: Images from scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona


Nunes-Tucker is in Barcelona as her husband's body is being prepared for her to take home.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of the victim. Click here if you'd like to help.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
terror attackterrorismterror threatcrimeinvestigationfamilymissing manu.s. & worldabc7 originalsLafayette
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack
World landmarks pay tribute to Spain
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Barcelona attack witness saw driver 'knocking people over at high speed'
East Bay family says relative missing in Barcelona after terror attack
At least 1 American killed in Spain attacks, Tillerson says
US lawmakers offer condolences following deadly Barcelona terror attack
Trump 'condemns' Barcelona terror attack
State Department says 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Top Stories
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in SJ
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
E. Bay leaders denounce racism ahead of Sunday rally in Berkeley
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids
San Jose organizations encouraged to apply for #BeautifySJ grant
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Bay Area coast
Show More
Some remains of sailors found on USS John McCain
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
Monument fight takes aim at Christopher Columbus statue
Parents die, kids hospitalized after family falls off New York cliff
Missing at-risk 14-year-old Antioch boy found safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos