Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. (KGO) --The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for portions of the Glen Ellen community that fall within the burn zone. The area will be open for residents and property owners only.
Evacuation orders have been lifted for the following streets:
- Dunbar Road
- Henno Road
- Sylvia Road and associated side streets
- Trinity Road, south of Hwy 12 (Trinity Road north of Hwy 12 is closed)
- Warm Springs Road
- O'Donnell Lane
- London Ranch Road
- Chauvet Road and associated side streets
- Hill Road If you live in these areas, you can return home now.
PLEASE NOTE that you must access these areas via Arnold Drive only.
