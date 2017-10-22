Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen



Dunbar Road



Henno Road



Sylvia Road and associated side streets



Trinity Road, south of Hwy 12 (Trinity Road north of Hwy 12 is closed)



Warm Springs Road



O'Donnell Lane



London Ranch Road



Chauvet Road and associated side streets



Hill Road If you live in these areas, you can return home now.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for portions of the Glen Ellen community that fall within the burn zone. The area will be open for residents and property owners only.Evacuation orders have been lifted for the following streets: