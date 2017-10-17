Wildfire triggers evacuations in Santa Cruz Mountains

Wildfire burning in Santa Cruz County, California, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
At least 100 homes are threatened and one structure has been destroyed in a wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains. More than 150 residents have evacuated from the blaze that has burned at least 125 acres.

Police are going to door to door to evacuate residents.

The fire started at 11 p.m. Monday as a structure fire and has spread.

An evacuation center has been opened at Boulder Creek Elementary school.

Stay with ABC7 News on air and online for the latest developments.
