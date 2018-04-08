Windsor police shoot man twice before taking him into custody

Windsor police took a man into custody Sunday morning after shooting him twice, police reported.Sonoma County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a call at 11:43 a.m. from a 25-year-old man who said he was armed with a knife and wanted to kill himself through "suicide by cop." The man was allegedly yelling obscenities at the dispatcher.Police arrived to the 9600 block of Montez Court to do a welfare check. They said the man was walking toward them and yelling at officers to kill him.The man was holding a large kitchen knife in one hand and a bottle of whiskey in another hand, according to police. Police said they tried to get the man to drop his knife, but he refused.A police officer tried to use a Taser on the man but missed, and another officer shot the man twice with 40 mm "less lethal" bullets. The first bullet did not have any effect on the man, according to police, but the second bullet caused the man to drop the whiskey and the knife.The man, identified by police as Nolan Murphy, was handcuffed and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.Police said Murphy will be booked at Sonoma County Jail for probation violation, felony resisting arrest and a mental health hold.Murphy was already on probation for vandalism and on pretrial probation for a recent robbery arrest, according to police.