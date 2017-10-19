NORTH BAY FIRES

Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires

This is an image of a winery in Napa, Calif. on Thursday, October 19, 2017. (KGO-TV )

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Although most wineries and tourist locations in the North Bay survived the fires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed more than 40 people, so far tourists are staying away.

RELATED: Officials preach patience for North Bay fire victims

Nick Perata, the owner of Perata Luxury Tours, says he's had 38 cancellations since the fires hit.

Perata tells ABC7 News that fire damage was primarily confined to the hills above Napa and the downtown area and vineyards are largely untouched. But, his half-dozen tour guides are sitting idle, and he estimates he's lost more than $30,000 in business.

At nearby Porter Vineyards, a small winery in a scenic portion of Napa Valley, the fire burned close but never got onto the property.

LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries and wine country

Owner Tom Porter estimates that 60-percent of his crop was already harvested before the fires ignited.

"'Whites, Merlots, and Syrahs are okay," said Porter, but smoke may have damaged his Cabernet grapes. Porter won't know for a little while.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

The winery produces about 3,500 cases per year. Porter says they only got power back on Wednesday, so hosting guests wasn't an option before. But, now they want to visitors to know they are welcome and that Napa is open for business.

Watch ABC7 News at 5, 6 for the complete story, and click here to follow Eric Thomas on Twitter for the latest updates.

Click here for complete coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
winewine industrywine stainNorth Bay Firesfirebrush fireNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Officials preach patience for North Bay fire victims
LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Two schools stand amid wildfire ruins in Santa Rosa
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Delays on Caltrain after pedestrian struck in SF
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
ABC7 News weather forecast: Rain on the way
Spare the Air Alert in effect Thursday
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos