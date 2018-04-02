Today's Top Stories
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Winnie Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nelson Mandela's widow, dies
ABCNews
LIEZL THOM
Monday, April 02, 2018 07:41AM
PRETORIA, South Africa --
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela -- Nelson Mandela's widow -- has died, according to her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.
This story will be updated. Please check back in.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
