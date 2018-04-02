Winnie Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nelson Mandela's widow, dies

LIEZL THOM
PRETORIA, South Africa --
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela -- Nelson Mandela's widow -- has died, according to her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.

