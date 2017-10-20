HIT AND RUN

Witness says Oakland hit-and-run suspect was half-dressed, appeared to be hurt

A car involved in a hit and run in Oakland that injured a child is seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A hit and run in Oakland sent a young girl to the hospital with major injuries. The driver was arrested after a second crash a few blocks away.

"A white female with dirty blonde hair, wearing a tan bra, green slacks, and black boots," said Billy Thrush who saw the suspected hit and run driver after the crash.

He said not only was she partially dressed, she appeared to be hurt.

"I yelled out to her, 'Hey do you need help?' and at that time she accelerated and I started following her as I called dispatch," Thrush told ABC7 News.

Oakland police said the woman was driving a maroon Toyota around 1:30 p.m. when she hit a girl near the intersection of 8th Avenue and East 15th Street.

As police and paramedics arrived on the scene, word came of another crash a few blocks away on Foothill Boulevard.

The same Toyota had slammed into a car and the driver had walked away. Police found her at a nearby strip mall and arrested her.

"It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision," said Officer Marco Martinez. "Investigators say that speed was a factor in this collision."

The young victim was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Oakland police.
