WNBA All-Star sues Cal over alleged sexual assault

Atlanta Dream's Layshia Clarendon reacts during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
WNBA All-Star Layshia Clarendon has filed a civil lawsuit against the regents of the University of California, saying that she was sexually assaulted by a longtime Cal Berkeley athletic department employee, Mohamed Muqtar.

The suit, filed Wednesday, claims negligence on the part of the regents, who oversee Cal.

She alleges Muqtar assaulted her at his home during her freshman year in the 2009-10 school year.

Cal's athletic department released a statement that the university is aware of the lawsuit and confirmed that Muqtar has been placed on paid leave. The school also said it "has not received a copy of the lawsuit nor had the benefit of reviewing the allegations."

She says, "I want the shame to not be my own anymore, because it's not my shame to carry."


Clarendon said on Twitter, "My biggest hope is that he never does this to anyone else. That no one else has to suffer under his hand, or him violating their bodies again. That this would be the end of him assaulting people."

Clarendon is a member of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. She played at Cal from 2009 to 2013.
