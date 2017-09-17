Baytown woman accused of fatally shooting sleeping boyfriend, hacking up body

EMBED </>More Videos

A Baytown woman allegedly shot her sleeping boyfriend and cut up his body with a machete after they got into an argument. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas --
A Baytown woman fatally shot and then dismembered her boyfriend with a machete before leaving his remains in dumpsters of her apartment complex, court documents allege.

Cierra Alexis Sutton has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Steven Coleman, who was last seen on the evening of Aug. 16 in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive.

According to investigators, Sutton admitted to others that she had shot Coleman in the head as he slept after an argument. Because his body was too heavy for her to carry, Sutton allegedly hacked it into smaller pieces with a machete and then disposed of the smaller pieces in various local dumpsters.

On Aug. 22, a male torso was found in a Chambers County landfill that receives trash from dumpsters throughout Baytown and Pasadena. While the torso has yet to be definitively identified as Coleman's, investigators say some key physical characteristics do match.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Torso of man found in Baytown landfill facility
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators are combing for clues after the torso of a man was found in a landfil in Baytown.



Coleman's credit cards were used at a Harris County Walmart after he was reported missing, according to investigators, and the woman caught on surveillance camera buying duct tape and a mattress pad with Coleman's card closely matched Sutton's description.

Witnesses reported seeing Sutton and other men moving furniture out of Coleman's apartment on Aug. 20; by the time investigators searched the apartment on Aug. 24, most of the furniture had been removed from the apartment, but crime scene investigators did find blood in several rooms, including the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. Investigators said they also found blood in Sutton's jeep.

In an interview with detectives, one of Coleman's friends told detectives that Coleman "told her on numerous occasions if he was ever to go missing, she needed to make sure police looked into [Sutton] as the cause," according to court documents.

Investigators say they had attempted to interview Sutton about Coleman's disappearance, but she failed to show up for interviews. A third party tipped authorities off after Sutton allegedly spoke openly about the crime to others.

According to Baytown police, Sutton was taken into custody on Thursday in Louisiana.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
murderman killedmissing mancrimegun violencehuman remains founddomestic violenceBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Marshawn Lynch runs for TD in Raiders' 45-20 win over Jets
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
UK terror threat lowered after second man arrested in London Underground attack
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
4 Americans attacked with acid in Marseille
Show More
Unprovoked attack at MacArthur BART station ends with arrest
New Sonoma County court system leaves public defender frustrated
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
Volunteers clean up California's coast
Bay Area Weekend Events: Sumo wrestling, beach cleanup, beer tasting
More News
Top Video
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
More Video