Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside

EMBED </>More Videos

A stolen Oakland police vehicle has been located after a woman stole it from a crime scene. The theft triggered a massive search across the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A stolen Oakland police vehicle has been located after a woman stole it from a crime scene. The theft triggered a massive search across the Bay Area.

ABC7 News was on Burma Road after the crime scene investigation vehicle was found. An animal control officer spotted this afternoon. When Oakland Police arrived they arrested a woman.

They also discovered a dog inside, that wasn't present when the vehicle was stolen.

Officers say the suspect jumped into the car while a technician worked on a crime scene on Myrtle Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDpoliceOPDauto theftcrimearrestinvestigationstolen carOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
Show More
Lions maul suspected poachers on South African game reserve
Police: Man accused of beheading woman with sword may be in Cali.
San Jose couple finds 23-year-old note hidden in their bathroom
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
More News