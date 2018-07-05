Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside

A stolen Oakland police vehicle has been located after a woman stole it from a crime scene. The theft triggered a massive search across the Bay Area.ABC7 News was on Burma Road after the crime scene investigation vehicle was found. An animal control officer spotted this afternoon. When Oakland Police arrived they arrested a woman.They also discovered a dog inside, that wasn't present when the vehicle was stolen.Officers say the suspect jumped into the car while a technician worked on a crime scene on Myrtle Street.