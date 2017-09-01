Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident

A woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly shoved an 81-year-old Asian woman off a San Francisco Muni platform in the city's Bayview District.The woman was standing on an elevated Muni platform in the 4800 block of Third Street around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday when a woman named Jacqueline Miller approached her from behind and shoved her off the platform, according to police.The victim suffered a head wound and was using a napkin to control the bleeding.Witnesses told officers that the suspect pushed the victim from the platform causing her to fall onto the roadway, hitting her head on the pavement.There was no exchange between the two before the younger woman allegedly pushed the woman, police said.The elderly woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.The 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.Due to the fact that Miller made statements she assaulted the victim because of her ethnicity, a hate crime enhancement was also charged.