Officials said a 51-year-old woman died when she fell down the escalator at the Montgomery Street BART station in San Francisco Thursday night.The woman was identified as Yanira Funes of Oakland by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office. She fell down the escalator around 10:05 p.m., according to the transit agency.Paramedics responded to the station and pronounced Funes dead, transit officials said. Detectives and technicians were notified, and the medical examiner's office conducted an investigation and took custody of the body.There does not appear to be any evidence of foul play in the woman's death, transit officials said.