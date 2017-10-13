NORTH BAY FIRES

Woman escapes wildfire with 70 pound dog in duffel bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Junior college soccer player Natasha Wallace is grateful to have escaped a devastating wildfire in Santa Rosa with her dog. (WPVI)

SANTA ROSA, California --
One woman used an unconventional but effective method for towing her beloved dog to safety as she escaped the devastating wildfire in Santa Rosa, California.

The bare bones of homes burned by wildfire is all that is left after a deadly, wind-driven, firestorm chased people out of bed in the middle of the night Monday.
KTXL-TV reports, one of those residents was Natasha Wallace, and she wasn't about to leave without her dog.

"I would never part ways with my dog. Ever," Wallace said. "'Thats my ride or die. Oh my God, literally."

The Santa Rosa junior college soccer player was studying across town until nearly 2 in the morning. On her way home, she saw the fire from the freeway, and knew everyone needed to evacuate immediately.

"So it just like, ran us out of the area," she said.

Wallace shoved Bentley, her 4 year old pit bull, into her Honda and drove down the road. But she quickly found herself stuck between other cars.

"(The fire) was coming faster than I could leave in traffic, so I went back and got my bike," she said.

She also grabbed a duffel bag, which she used as a makeshift sidecar for her 70 pound best friend.

"So I grabbed my dog and I told him, 'Hey man, this is serious. You need to just sit in the bag.' And he hopped right in," Wallace said.

She says after she made it down the road a few miles, a man in a truck pulled over and took her and Bentley the rest of the way out to safety.

"I just want to say thank you to him. Paul Johnson," she said.

Thursday was Wallace's 24th birthday. And she says that even though everything she owned is gone, she realizes how lucky she was not only to have survived the fire, but to have people around to help.

"I dont even know how to express how grateful I am."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfireNorth Bay FiresfireSanta Rosa
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Officials say new set of remains found at Santa Rosa mobile home park
Police believe wildfire looter stole from first responders
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Cal Emergency Services update on North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
LATEST: North Bay wildfires have now claimed 31 lives
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
Crews winning battle against relentless wildfire in Calistoga
Santa Rosa officials send heartfelt message to North Bay fires first responders
Trump takes hard line on Iran, but keeps Obama deal in place
Dozens of senior citizens may have been left by staff at burning Varenna Oakmont Senior Living Community
Show More
10 victims identified in deadly North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
More News
Top Video
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa officials send heartfelt message to North Bay fires first responders
Crews winning battle against relentless wildfire in Calistoga
More Video