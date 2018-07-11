Woman found dead in trash compactor at pricey NYC condo building

MARK OSBORNE
An employee at a ritzy, 29-story condominium tower in Manhattan stumbled across a gruesome discovery on Tuesday.

According to the New York Police Department, the building employee found a woman stuffed in a trash compactor in the complex Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

Police said the woman was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The building is known as Zeckendorf Towers, and is located at 1 Irving Place.

There were few details offered by police, just that she was 48 years old, a resident of the building and an investigation is underway.

"They had the barricades up around the entrance, and I have never seen 20 detectives wandering around, anywhere, so it had to be some serious thing with suspicious circumstances, because why else would 20 detectives show up?" one resident of the building told New York ABC station WABC.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the condo building, WABC reported.

The building in the Gramercy section of Manhattan rents studios for about $3,000 a month, according to Street Easy, while the cheapest unit on sale is a studio for $995,000. A two-bedroom, two-bath condo with cost you $3.25 million.
