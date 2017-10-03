A South Carolina woman was expecting a yoga mat in the mail, but instead she received a box of illegal drugs.
The package contained $400,000 worth of oxycodone.
York County drug agents said it is likely the package was supposed to be sent to the woman's old apartment, which is now vacant.
They said illegal drugs are often sent to empty homes, where criminals can intercept them.
This box was forwarded to the woman's new address.
drugsillegal drugsu.s. & worldmailmanyogaSouth Carolina
