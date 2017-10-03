South Carolina woman orders yoga mat, receives $400,000 worth of drugs

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Carolina woman was expecting a yoga mat in the mail, but instead she received a box of illegal drugs worth $400,000.

A South Carolina woman was expecting a yoga mat in the mail, but instead she received a box of illegal drugs.

The package contained $400,000 worth of oxycodone.

York County drug agents said it is likely the package was supposed to be sent to the woman's old apartment, which is now vacant.

They said illegal drugs are often sent to empty homes, where criminals can intercept them.

This box was forwarded to the woman's new address.

Click here for more stories and videos about illegal drugs.

Related Topics:
drugsillegal drugsu.s. & worldmailmanyogaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Sheriff says Vegas gunman had cameras at hotel room
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
How to help Las Vegas
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Trump visits Puerto Rico, says 'they have to give us more help'
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Show More
Officials investigate to determine how Las Vegas shooter got guns in hotel
Bail reform moves ahead in Santa Clara County
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
VIDEO: Family says 'Stacee Etcheber's spirit will be missed dearly'
More News
Top Video
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
SoCal man shot in neck while saving strangers in Vegas shooting
Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
More Video