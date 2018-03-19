AIRBNB

AIRBNB NIGHTMARE: San Antonio woman claims college student's party caused thousands of dollars in damage

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is sharing her Airbnb nightmare after a college student trashed her home. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A San Antonio woman has a warning for anyone thinking about putting their house for rent on Airbnb.

Chelsey McGovern said one of her homes was trashed after a college student rented it in February.

RELATED: Video shows Airbnb host shoving guest down staircase

The student held a party with almost 300 guests, which left the home with broken windows, stains in every room and about $6,000 worth in damage.

"Red flags that I did not listen to ended up biting me in the butt," McGovern said.

RELATED: Oakland home trashed by Airbnb renter who threw wild party

McGovern said she turned to Airbnb's million dollar guarantee for help.

She said that so far, she's been reimbursed only about $3,200.

Click here for a look at more stories about Airbnb.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airbnbreal estatetexas newsrentsrental propertybusinessu.s. & worldhomecollege studentcollege studentscrimeTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRBNB
Airbnb launches new services, celebrates 10 sometimes-rocky years in SF
Airbnb makes big changes for 10th anniversary
Marin County closer to regulating short-term rentals
Consumer Catch-up: Airbnb allowing deposits, WOW Air offering major deals
More airbnb
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video