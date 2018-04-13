Woman who drove off Mendocino County cliff in SUV with family was drunk, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

RELATED: CHP says SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

RELATED: Police recover body near site family intentionally drove off cliff

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcar crashfamilyu.s. & worldMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Police recover body near site family intentionally drove off cliff
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Top Stories
Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Sheriff: Juvenile's body found after California family's van went into river
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Man survives after van plunges off Highway 1 cliff
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
White man charged for shooting at black teen
Show More
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
Trump, Cohen spoke Friday as feds look into seized recordings, sources say
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in Mission Viejo
Heinz likely to debut mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise
More News