SAN FRANCISCO --Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.
California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.
California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.
Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.
The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26
Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.
