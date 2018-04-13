Woman who drove SUV with family off Mendocino County cliff was drunk, police say

A body was recovered Saturday in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month, killing a family of eight in what authorities suspect may have been an intentional crash. (KABC)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Authorities say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.
