"Thank you for all the brave officers who responded to the scene after the terror took place, and for the paramedics who saved lives tonight."Tiffany Michelle, who escaped Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas uninjured, took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude for the strangers who helped her and the first responders that are continuing to care for the victims.Michelle was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband and friends Sunday evening, when a shooter opened fire on the crowd. She was able to flee, thanks to the help of strangers." Thank you to the man who pulled me over the fence when my boot was stuck," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post that included images from the concert taken before the shooting. "Thank you to the girls who grabbed me and ran with me when they saw I'd been separated from my husband and friends. Thank you to the friends that came and got me from my place of refuge even when the shooter was still active. Thank you for the man who was willing to pile us in his car and drive us to safety."Michelle went on to thank first responders and off-duty, police, fire and military personnel who were in the crowd, including her husband."Above all thank you for my brave husband who used his own body to shield me and others from bullets as those next to us were shot. When we were separated and he realized he could no longer protect me he stayed behind to hold pressure on gunshot wounds and carry people to trucks for departure to hospitals. He and all the other off duty officers, military personal, and anyone else in the venue and out who helped save a life tonight are the true heroes."More than 50 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the shooting, making it the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.