Worker hospitalized with electrical shock injuries in San Jose

A 45-year-old construction worker has been injured by electrical shock and rushed to a hospital, San Jose firefighters said. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A 45-year-old man has been injured by electrical shock and rushed to a hospital, San Jose firefighters said.

A construction crew hit an underground power line while digging near South Kiely Boulevard and Norwalk Drive in San Jose about 10 a.m., firefighters said.

Another worker was temporarily trapped inside a construction vehicle, but was allowed to move after the line was de-energized.

Police and fire cordoned off an area around the break because of the electrical hazard, but has since been reopened.
