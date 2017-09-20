Worker hospitalized with electrical shock injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KGO) --A 45-year-old man has been injured by electrical shock and rushed to a hospital, San Jose firefighters said.
A construction crew hit an underground power line while digging near South Kiely Boulevard and Norwalk Drive in San Jose about 10 a.m., firefighters said.
Another worker was temporarily trapped inside a construction vehicle, but was allowed to move after the line was de-energized.
Police and fire cordoned off an area around the break because of the electrical hazard, but has since been reopened.
