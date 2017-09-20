Worker hospitalized with electrical shock injuries in San Jose

Fire & PG&E crews on scene of a cable worker shocked by a live power line; hospitalized. Power being turned off. Kiely & Saratoga San Jose pic.twitter.com/Hx6DazFr7P — David Louie (@abc7david) September 20, 2017

A 45-year-old man has been injured by electrical shock and rushed to a hospital, San Jose firefighters said.A construction crew hit an underground power line while digging near South Kiely Boulevard and Norwalk Drive in San Jose about 10 a.m., firefighters said.Another worker was temporarily trapped inside a construction vehicle, but was allowed to move after the line was de-energized.Police and fire cordoned off an area around the break because of the electrical hazard, but has since been reopened.