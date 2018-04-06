ST. PETERSBURG - Florida --Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on a construction site. Security footage caught the dramatic moment in which the crane can be seen narrowly missing workers as it hit the ground.
The crash happened at the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday morning. No one was injured and minimal damage was reported, the police department wrote on Facebook.
The Florida Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, ABC News reports.