The Eiffel Tower went dark, One World Trade lit up in red and yellow, and other landmarks displayed the Spanish flag in solidarity with the victims.
Eiffel Tower
Paris
World Trade Center
🇫🇷The Eiffel Tower turns its lights off for #Barcelona.#Barcelone #SomosBarcelona #Catalogne @Anne_Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/FfcqXvLNos— Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) August 17, 2017
New York, New York
Toronto sign
One World Trade shines red & yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain tonight #PrayforBarcelona pic.twitter.com/9KwxkYlluS— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) August 18, 2017
Toronto, Canada
Texas Governor's Mansion
Apagan las luces del #CNtower y encienden las luces en las letras de #Toronto por #Barcelona #Barcellona #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/yGSxU7B4Z0— 👽 (@IosuCarrillo) August 18, 2017
Austin, Texas
We added the Spanish Flag at the Governor's Mansion to show solidarity with victims & resolve against terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Jrcrp34rjp— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 18, 2017