Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting

Maureen McCarthy brought 3 red balloons for each of Yountville shooting victims. The pink balloon is for Jennifer Gonzales' unborn child. pic.twitter.com/EXtxfXIrns — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) March 15, 2018

In Yountville Wednesday night, the community greeted each other with hugs. Some came with friends and family. Others, like Maureen McCarthy, came along with a bouquet of flowers or balloons."I bought three red balloons because they're for love, the three women who passed away," McCarthy said. "And I bought a little pink one for the little baby, unborn baby that passed away with the mother. And of course, the white roses are for innocence."With no schedule or agenda, about a hundred people gathered in the town's community center just to talk and heal."I think there's a real mixture of feelings," said veterans home resident Dick Tiff.Tiff came to the meeting hoping to get more information about the shooting committed by veteran Albert Wong, who had recently been removed from a PTSD program."The more people talk, the more rumors get started," Tiff added. "The rumors are pretty rampant."Napa County Sheriff John Robertson was also there and told ABC7 News he hopes the empathy and compassion for the community in Yountville continues.Local firefighters also joined the meeting."That's the number one thing we're trying to do is get everything back to normal," said Napa County Cal Fire Captain Justin Hartman. "But we don't want to forget the three ladies that lost their lives."Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gonzalez-Shushareba and Jennifer Golick were shot and killed in the PTSD treatment center where they all worked... and were trying to help.Now Pathway Home is closed indefinitely.