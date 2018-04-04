YouTube shooting suspect was 'upset' with company's policies: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
The woman suspected of opening fire at YouTube headquarters in Northern California Tuesday appears to have carried out the shooting because she was "upset" with the company's "policies and practices," authorities said today.

Police also revealed that Nasim Aghdam, 39, of San Diego, went to a local gun range hours before she stormed the San Bruno YouTube campus with a legally owned handgun around lunchtime.

Four people were hurt in the bloodshed: three with gunshot wounds and one with an ankle injury from running from the scene, police said.

Aghdam died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

A handgun was found at scene and police said Aghdam legally possessed and owned the weapon. It was unclear where it was purchased.

