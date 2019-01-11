Police Union offering $10K reward for info leading to arrest in case of elderly woman attacked in SF

The Police Union announced a reward Friday for information leading to an arrest in the beating of Yik Oi Huang. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Police Union announced a reward Friday for information leading to an arrest in the beating of Yik Oi Huang.

RELATED: 88-year old woman brutally beaten in San Francisco park, granddaughters seek change


The 88-year-old was attacked near a playground in Visitacion Valley earlier this week and beaten until she was almost unrecognizable.

The Police Union is now offering $10,000 to help solve the crime.

Tony Montoya, with the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said, "This is one of the most heinous and egregious crimes I've ever heard about or had to deal with. The vicious attack on an 88-year-old woman, you don't get any more heinous than that."

"She was finally able to move both of her arms and shuffle her legs a little bit, and we were overjoyed just to see that little movement," said Diana Yee, The victim's granddaughter.

The family has been asking friends and neighbors to say a prayer for their grandmother between 9:00 p.m. And 9:05 p.m. each evening as she recovers.
