$1M worth of Corvettes trapped after Houston explosion flattens building

HOUSTON, Texas -- Among those picking up the pieces after Friday's deadly explosion in Houston, Texas, is the owner of Houston Corvette Service.

Gordon Andrus' business is right across the street from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, the site of the deadly blast. Two employees at Watson were killed.

Due to the explosion, two of the buildings Andrus owns were flattened, trapping the Corvettes inside. In fact, he says the cars are worth $1 million.

"Mine are flattened. It's sitting there with about $1 million in cars right now. We restore old Corvettes, and it's full of what used to be really nice cars," Andrus said.

No one was inside the buildings at the time of the explosion.

Andrus said he's grateful no one was hurt at his facility.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexasexplosioncarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump | LIVE
San Rafael posts signs to curb panhandling
Former California congressman Fortney 'Pete' Stark dies at 88
Man steals car at airport with mother, baby still inside
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at California packing house
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
SF to close part of Market Street off to private cars, Uber and Lyft
Show More
8 arrested with ties to Peninsula fencing ring
49ers Faithful meet Raheem Mostert at Daly City's Dick's Sporting Goods
Listing for nanny in Menlo Park with ridiculous list of requirements goes viral
Bay Area counties taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News