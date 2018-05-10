This could be one of the most expensive things ever found in a gas tank, and no we are not talking about Premium Unleaded.Texas police say they discovered nearly $2 million worth of meth in a modified gas tank. The Round Rock Police Department shared a picture on its Facebook page.Police say they made the bust during a traffic stop on May 5. The driver and the passenger couldn't seem to keep their stories straight. That's when the department's drug-sniffing K-9 officer stepped in and gave the car a positive drug alert.Police say they confiscated more than 71 pounds of meth.