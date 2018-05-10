DRUG BUST

Fill'er Up! $2 million worth of meth found hidden in gas tank

EMBED </>More Videos

This could be one of the most expensive things ever found in a gas tank. Texas police say they discovered nearly 2-million dollars worth of meth in a modified gas tank. (Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, TX (KGO) --
This could be one of the most expensive things ever found in a gas tank, and no we are not talking about Premium Unleaded.

Texas police say they discovered nearly $2 million worth of meth in a modified gas tank. The Round Rock Police Department shared a picture on its Facebook page.


RELATED: 1,600 pounds of cocaine found hidden in pineapples

Police say they made the bust during a traffic stop on May 5. The driver and the passenger couldn't seem to keep their stories straight. That's when the department's drug-sniffing K-9 officer stepped in and gave the car a positive drug alert.

Police say they confiscated more than 71 pounds of meth.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug bustmethmethamphetaminegas pricescaru.s. & worldstupid criminalsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
$90M worth of liquid meth found in fuel tank in North Carolina
3,000 pounds of weed seized in Santa Barbara
Pot infused candy among items seized in Central Fresno drug bust
Santa Rosa police arrest 3 men, seize 6 pounds of heroin
More drug bust
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News