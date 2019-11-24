jewelry theft

Burglar steals more than $350,000 in jewelry from Iggy Azalea, boyfriend's home

ATLANTA, Ga. (KGO) -- A thief swiped more than $350,000 in jewelry from the home belonging to rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti.

Azalea told Atlanta police the burglar got in through the back door which had been left unlocked.

The thief then found a bag in the dining room where the couple kept their jewelry.

The caper happened in under ten minutes and the actual value of what was taken could be much higher.

Carti was unable to give dollar amounts to investigators so they had to mark down the stolen items having a value of zero.
