​Search underway for former Lt. Gov. Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -- Authorities were searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Friday after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn't return to shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean's 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland's lieutenant governor, is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

"I reached out to and spoke with Lt. Gov. Townsend this morning and on behalf of the people of Maryland I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time," Hogan said.

The search started Thursday afternoon after the state Natural Resources Police responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. A statement from the agency, which didn't name the missing people, said they may have been paddling the canoe from a home in Shady Side, Maryland, to retrieve a ball and couldn't paddle back to shore.

An overturned canoe matching the one used by the missing people was found on Thursday night, the agency said.

"News of this tragedy hit me and my family hard this morning," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "We are holding Kathleen and her family in the light, and holding our own loved ones a little closer as we reflect on their pain and their loss," he said in a statement. Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, has served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, news outlets report.

The initiative's website says her work focuses on "the intersection of global health and human rights." McKean previously served as an associate research professor at the City University of New York School of Public Health. The Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and local police and fire departments joined in the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies at SF hospital
More TOP STORIES News