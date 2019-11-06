﻿Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Still no verdicts, juror asks for day off later this month

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is learning more about notes jurors sent to the judge in the trial of a wealthy Peninsula woman who is on trial for allegedly killing the father of her two young daughters.Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat are accused of killing Keith Green, the father of Li's children. Prosecutors say that on April 28, 2016, Li lured Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by Bayat. Defense attorneys maintain that Green was killed in a botched kidnapping orchestrated by Olivier Adella, the couple's friend who had worked as Bayat's bodyguard and trainer.On Monday, a juror sent an email to the trial judge asking if jurors could have November 22nd off rather than deliberate for just a half day. The judge refused to change the schedule. Another juror asked if she could keep her phone on for an hour on Tuesday during deliberations so she wouldn't miss a call regarding her interview schedule. She may have been referring to job interviews. The judge replied "yes" to that request.The jurors completed their seventh full day of deliberations Wednesday with no verdicts and will return Thursday morning. If they don't reach a verdict on Thursday, they won't return until Tuesday, Nov. 12. Friday is their scheduled day off and Monday is the Veterans Day holiday.