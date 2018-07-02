Report: Car burglaries on the rise in Marin County

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say car burglaries are reportedly on the rise at the Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point, a popular area with sweeping views of the city. So, keep an eye on your cars out there.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, signs are going up around Vista Point warning people about break-ins.

The CHP says thieves know there are tourists there and that they have cash and other valuables.

The agency receives many calls out there and wants people to be aware of their surroundings.
