1 arrested after chase, standoff on Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa

1 suspect in custody. Traffic open in both directions! — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

US-101 is shut down in both directions between River Rd and Airport Blvd following a pursuit. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

Occupants of the pursued vehicle are refusing to exit the vehicle and a standoff continues. pic.twitter.com/us0FPSkhLm — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been taken into custody after a chase and standoff led to the closure of Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, the CHP says.Authorities say a car drove through construction work. Officers say they tried to pull the car over because the driver didn't follow traffic controls. There were two people inside the vehicle.This incident happened between River Road and Airport Boulevard.The closure was reported after 7 a.m. and all lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m.,