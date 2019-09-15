1 arrested after chase, standoff on Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been taken into custody after a chase and standoff led to the closure of Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, the CHP says.

Authorities say a car drove through construction work. Officers say they tried to pull the car over because the driver didn't follow traffic controls. There were two people inside the vehicle.

This incident happened between River Road and Airport Boulevard.

The closure was reported after 7 a.m. and all lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m.,



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosapolice chasechptrafficstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in hit-and-run crash near BART station in Berkeley
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler today, chance of showers tomorrow
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
I-80 reopened in Vallejo after shooting investigation
Father of 2 shot and killed while helping friend break up fight in East Oakland
Man arrested for murder after baby found dead in Santa Rosa home
East Bay senator describes encounter with protester who threw red liquid
Show More
Pleasanton homeowner scares off masked burglars
Military reservists train in Dublin during realistic drill
Mountain lion killed on Hwy 280 in San Mateo Co.
SoCal man arrested for making false threat against LA County Fair
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
More TOP STORIES News