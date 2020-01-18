1 in custody after high-speed chase on Bay Bridge, car crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One driver is in custody for a high-speed chase across the Bay Bride, where speeds reportedly topped 120 miles an hour.Video captured the aftermath where the driver's red Mercedes eventually wiped out and crashed on Campbell Street, near 880 and Grand Avenue in Oakland.CHP says some time Friday, overnight, the driver was pulled over for speeding by the Treasure Island tunnel, but then took off towards Oakland.CHP arrested the driver at the crash.