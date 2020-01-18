1 in custody after high-speed chase on Bay Bridge, car crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One driver is in custody for a high-speed chase across the Bay Bride, where speeds reportedly topped 120 miles an hour.

Video captured the aftermath where the driver's red Mercedes eventually wiped out and crashed on Campbell Street, near 880 and Grand Avenue in Oakland.

CHP says some time Friday, overnight, the driver was pulled over for speeding by the Treasure Island tunnel, but then took off towards Oakland.

CHP arrested the driver at the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandarrestchpcar chasebay bridgecustodydriver
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Woman arrested after using fake $100 bills in Petaluma
LEGO Master Builder contest in Milpitas
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend
What to know about the NFC Championship Game -- date, time, how to watch, odds
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
49ers fans share game day superstitions ahead of NFC Championship game
San Rafael police looking for burglary suspect shot at by homeowner
More TOP STORIES News