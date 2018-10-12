SCHOOL SAFETY

1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say an elementary school in Oakland is on lockdown after police activity in the neighborhood spilled onto the school's campus. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say one person has been arrested in connection with police activity that prompted the lockdown at Futures Elementary School in Oakland on Friday.

According to officials with the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department, a Lyft driver picked up three people in San Leandro. When he went to drop them off at 70th and Holly, the passengers reportedly robbed him of his cellphone and fled into a housing complex nearby.

As the driver was reporting the incident to police, officials say the driver spotted the suspects getting into another Lyft.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

One of the suspects then fled onto the grounds of the campus and school was placed on lockdown.

One of the suspects, a juvenile male, was arrested in the bathroom. The other two are still outstanding.

The lockdown has since been lifted and all students are reported safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school lockdownschool lockdownsafetyschool safetypoliceOPDschoolstudentsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
Get help with improving our schools
A guide to student walkouts
Students exposed to drugs after cocaine-filled balloons brought to school
4 students hit by cars across Bay Area
More school safety
Top Stories
VIDEO: Truck overturns, goes down embankment in Mendocino County
Credit card skimming suspects arrested in Sunnyvale
49ers apologize for leaving Colin Kaepernick out of photo gallery
Mega Millions drawing offers awful odds but huge $548M jackpot
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Show More
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Philadelphia
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
Vegas employees fear robots will take their jobs
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
More News