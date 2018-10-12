1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown

Officials say one person has been arrested in connection with police activity that prompted the lockdown at Futures Elementary School in Oakland on Friday.According to officials with the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department, a Lyft driver picked up three people in San Leandro. When he went to drop them off at 70th and Holly, the passengers reportedly robbed him of his cellphone and fled into a housing complex nearby.As the driver was reporting the incident to police, officials say the driver spotted the suspects getting into another Lyft.One of the suspects then fled onto the grounds of the campus and school was placed on lockdown.One of the suspects, a juvenile male, was arrested in the bathroom. The other two are still outstanding.The lockdown has since been lifted and all students are reported safe.