1 dead, 1 critical condition after San Francisco Mission Terrace fire

A woman - neighbors say she was in her 20’s- was killed when her house caught fire overnight. This is on Delano Ave. in San Francisco. A man who lived here- identified by neighbors as her father- is in very critical condition. pic.twitter.com/b4ftIFgWuv — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 18, 2019

Latest on deadly #SF fire...

Neighbor: “I heard her screaming, ‘Dad!’ And I was screaming, ‘Camilla come out!’ She never came out.” https://t.co/0Fv3ke9AbZ pic.twitter.com/r4ygweTg7S — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019

A neighbor tells me the daughter living here with her father just started law school. The family has lived on the street for at least 20 years. The mother died of breast cancer not long ago.

• Fire started at 2am one of the people inside did not survivehttps://t.co/0Fv3ke9AbZ pic.twitter.com/efZZH498Xi — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019

This is so devastating...

Joel Macdonald is a neighbor. (He did not want to show his face on camera) but described in this video the flames. He says a father and daughter live in the home. Macdonald heard her yell “Dad! Dad!”

One of them did not survive. pic.twitter.com/3eKduandBr — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019

#BREAKING Investigators are trying to figure out the source of a fire that destroyed this home in the Mission Terrace neighborhood. Two people were inside the home. One person died and the other is seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lrQQhKQAbd — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 18, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman was killed in a house fire this morning and a man who was also in the home is in critical condition.Neighbors say the woman was 23-years-old and had just started law school. The man in the hospital is her father. Neighbors say they had recently lost the mother to cancer and had been struggling with her death. The family dog also died in the fire.Next door neighbor Joel Macdonald tried to save them. He could hear the woman screaming for her dad."Saw flames coming out the window. I ran out and got my hose. I was on top of my car trying to spray it down. My other son, Jared, was in the back trying to spray it down," Macdonald said.Neighbors could hear screams and saw a lot of smoke."Get out get out! Different voices trying to say get out. I later understood my neighbor here was trying to help them get out so I am not sure whose voices were saying, but a lot of screams to try and get out," said Justine Underhill.The call came in from Delano Avenue around 2 a.m. By late morning, news of the woman's death had spread. One neighbor left flowers in the driveway."It just makes you realize how precious life is, how quickly things can change," Underhill said.Firefighters don't know the cause of the fire but they do not suspect foul play. They don't know if the home had working smoke detectors but say first responders and neighbors did not hear any alarms.The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the woman. They are trying to notify relatives.