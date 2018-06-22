1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF

EMBED </>More Videos

One person has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a double shooting in San Francisco's Mission District. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting in the Mission District. It happened at 24th and Harrison.

Police say the call came in at 2:30 a.m. from the city's ShotSpotter system. The sensors detected that gunshots had been fired and police were alerted. When they arrived, they found two men had been shot. One person died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive or any arrests.

Authorities are currently canvassing the area for evidence. Harrison Street is currently blocked off with crime tape while investigators work the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingSFPDgun violencegunsmission districtSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News