EMBED >More News Videos Police are investigating the cause of the accident that killed one person and injured another.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in San Francisco's Potrero Hill.It happened just around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning at Cesar Chavez and Vermont Street, right under the Bayshore Freeway.The person who is injured is expected to be okay.Police are investigating the cause of the accident.Further details are not available at this time.