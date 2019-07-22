1 dead, 1 injured after East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person injured in a Monday morning shooting in Oakland has died, police said.

Police received a call about a shooting in the area of 2600 66th Ave. at 10:24 a.m. They arrived to find two men suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One man has succumbed to his injuries, and the other is listed in stable condition. The name of the victim who died has not been released.

Police have not announced any arrest or suspect information in connection with the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandopdshootingdouble shooting
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News