1 dead, 1 injured after East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person injured in a Monday morning shooting in Oakland has died, police said.Police received a call about a shooting in the area of 2600 66th Ave. at 10:24 a.m. They arrived to find two men suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.Both victims were taken to a hospital. One man has succumbed to his injuries, and the other is listed in stable condition. The name of the victim who died has not been released.Police have not announced any arrest or suspect information in connection with the shooting.