We are on the scene of a shooting death in Fremont. Police still have the area roped off as a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/wiYYtKuxbE — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 5, 2018

Fremont police are investigating the death of a man who was shot late Tuesday night.The quiet neighborhood surrounding Torrington Court and Chaucer Drive was turned into a crime scene that led into early Wednesday morning. Fremont police say patrol officers responded to a call around 11:18 p.m. The caller told dispatch they were outside when they heard gunshots and a vehicle collide into a fence. Information from additional 911 callers was that someone was injured.Officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a house.A neighbor inside the home impacted described the moment she realized something was wrong. "I could hear the car's engine through my wall. That's when I realized a car had run into my wall," she told ABC7 News.The neighbor did not want to be identified but shared how her family's night unfolded."The whole house shook, and then boom, boom, boom, boom," she described. "We could hear about four to five shots."According to police, another neighbor provided first aid to the victim, and officers assisted until Fremont Fire Paramedics arrived.The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 p.m.Witnesses told police a second man was seen running from the scene. At 11:50 p.m. a neighbor called with information which helped officers locate the male nearby. Fremont police say the man was also shot and was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.Early information by Fremont Police show the second man was the driver of the vehicle at the time the car was shot at and knew the homicide victim. Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.Crimes Against Persons Detectives were called out and with patrol, have been working throughout the night to develop suspect leads and determine the motive in this homicide. No arrest(s) have been made.This is the city's third homicide for 2018.Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department's Crimes Against Person's Unit at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Nordseth at Snordseth@fremont.gov.