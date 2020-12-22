1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting in San Francisco Monday night.All lanes of southbound Highway 101 were temporarily shut down at the Cesar Chavez Street exit.It appears the car crashed after the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.A passenger was injured. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.Both were identified as adult males.Further details are not available at this time.