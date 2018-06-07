1 dead, 2 injured near Treat Avenue in San Francisco

Police scene on Treat Way at Cesar Chavez. Reports of a shooting... waiting for SFPD to talk... pic.twitter.com/ockYu3PTlo — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) June 7, 2018

San Francisco General Hospital's emergency department became a crime scene after several shooting victims showed up in their own cars to the hospital. Sheriffs Deputies had to draw their weapons after one of the drivers initially refused to get out of one of the cars.The shooting took place a mile from the hospital at the Bernal Dwellings, a housing complex on Cesar Chavez Street and Treat Way.Three men, all in their 20's, were shot at 3:20 p.m. SFPD says they found one man at the scene, who later died at the hospital. The medical examiner identified that man as 21-year-old Jaime Poole of San Francisco. The other two men are in serious and critical condition.One woman told ABC7 that the shooting happened inside her home, a blue townhome on Treat Way. She says that she wasn't home at the time of the shooting, and doesn't know why anybody else was inside the house."Were investigating to see where they were injured," said Officer Joseph Tomlinson with SFPD, who added, "we're questioning people, looking for surveillance footage, trying to find anything we can to help us."The Bernal Dwelling Apartments and the surrounding blocks have been the scene of many shootings over the years. Police are hoping 24-hour surveillance cameras will help them track down whoever is responsible for Thursday's shooting.