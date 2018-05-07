1 dead, 4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in San Lorenzo

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP officials say one person has died after a frightening crash in the East Bay today between a car and an ambulance heading to the hospital. (KGO)

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say 74-year-old Catherine died after a frightening crash in the East Bay between a car and the ambulance taking her to a hospital on Monday..

SKY7 spotted the ambulance on its side at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo.

The Paramedics Plus ambulance was headed south on Hesperian with Catherine in the back. CHP spokesman Officer Dan Jacowitz said he did not know if the ambulance was driving with its lights and sirens activated.

According to Jacowitz, the driver of a white Audi sedan was headed east on Lewelling and slammed into the side of the ambulance when it was in the intersection, tipping it on its left side.

All five patients were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

CHP investigators said she was being worked on by EMT's in an emergency capacity when the crash occurred.

The Audi's driver suffered what were described as moderate to major injuries. The driver and an EMT in the ambulance were okay.

The CHP is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact CHP at (510) 581-9028.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashambulanceinvestigationcar crashhospitaltraffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesSan Lorenzo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News