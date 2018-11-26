Terrible car crash on Canal St has killed 1 pedestrian and injured 6 more. A full NYPD investigation is underway. We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable. We will continue working harder every day to reach #VisionZero. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 27, 2018

One person was killed and six others injured when a vehicle went out of control in Chinatown Monday night.The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at Canal Street and Forsyth Street.A driver of a minivan lost control of his vehicle while parallel parking, police say.The minivan jumped a curb and hit a fruit stand. The driver, a man in his 70s, remained at the scene.The injured pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement about the crash on social media:It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control.