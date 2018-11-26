7 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, when driver loses control in New York's Chinatown

A driver of a van lost control of his vehicle while parallel parking at Canal Street and Allen Street, police say.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan --
One person was killed and six others injured when a vehicle went out of control in Chinatown Monday night.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at Canal Street and Forsyth Street.

A driver of a minivan lost control of his vehicle while parallel parking, police say.

The minivan jumped a curb and hit a fruit stand. The driver, a man in his 70s, remained at the scene.

The injured pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement about the crash on social media:


It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control.

