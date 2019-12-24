1 dead after 2-alarm fire in San Francisco's Richmond District

Watch on #Periscope: 2nd Alarm 1502-1508 Cabrillo (3 Story multi residential complex) #Cabrillofirehttps://t.co/1J9U6C3zuD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead after a 2-alarm fire tore through an apartment in San Francisco's Richmond District Monday.The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. and started on the second-floor.When crews arrived they said they saw flames bursting out of the window. Firefighters called for extra help to keep the flames from spreading to adjoining homes.One man was rescued, but died after he was transported to the hospital, officials say.The cause of the fire is unknown and crews are still investigating.The three-story building is located on 16th Avenue and Cabrillo Street. Officials say to avoid the area.Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.