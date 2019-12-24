1 dead after 2-alarm fire in San Francisco's Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead after a 2-alarm fire tore through an apartment in San Francisco's Richmond District Monday.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. and started on the second-floor.

When crews arrived they said they saw flames bursting out of the window. Firefighters called for extra help to keep the flames from spreading to adjoining homes.

One man was rescued, but died after he was transported to the hospital, officials say.

The cause of the fire is unknown and crews are still investigating.

The three-story building is located on 16th Avenue and Cabrillo Street. Officials say to avoid the area.


Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscorichmond districtbuilding firefire departmentsfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Pets unharmed after fire at Redwood City boarding kennel
Alameda Co. approves A's purchase of half the Coliseum site
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
Shoppers injured after balloon-drop goes horribly wrong
Show More
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
VIDEO: Excited delivery drivers discover snacks on porch
Utah man injects Tesla key into skin
Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion
More TOP STORIES News