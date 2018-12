Westbound direction of Blossom Hill Road blocked to traffic due to fatal fire at Driftwood Manor just west of Almaden Expressway. pic.twitter.com/oyPteQRL0y — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 21, 2018

A man has died after a fire erupted at an apartment complex early this morning in San Jose, firefighters said.The fire is at the Driftwood Manor Apartments on Blossom Hill Road Bear Almaden Expressway in San Jose.