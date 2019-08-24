1 dead after hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed after a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning in San Jose, police said.The incident was reported around 3 a.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.Police said a man driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat was turning westbound on Santa Teresa Boulevard from northbound San Ignacio Avenue when a Dodge Ram Laramie pick-up truck struck the Passat in the intersection.The driver of the Laramie fled the scene on foot and has not been identified or caught, police said.The driver of the Passat was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.