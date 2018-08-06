1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; all lanes reopened

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person has died and another is wounded after a shooting on eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least one person has died and another is wounded after a shooting and crash on the Bay Bridge.

The investigation closed all eastbound lanes on the bridge for about four hours. Three of the lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m., and the remaining lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m. Traffic continues to be backed up for miles through San Francisco.


The CHP says just before 2:30 a.m.. someone in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV. The SUV crashed into a third vehicle just west of Treasure Island. The vehicle where the shots came from got away.

Raul Lopez was on the Bay Bridge, heading home from work when he heard five shots, then an SUV came crashing into his car. Raul says he spun out. When he got out to check on the people in the SUV, he found the driver shot to death. Another passenger in the SUV was also shot.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The CHP says they're looking for a silver or gray sedan or small SUV, in connection to the shooting. Officers were able to obtain images from nearby cameras of the vehicle.

Click here for drive times and traffic maps.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootingI-80bay bridgeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia
Trump appears to change story on son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Beloved Vallejo twins among 3 killed in 'suspicious' house fire
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
Family, friends remember PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire zone
East Bay woman ID'd as one of SoCal plane crash victims
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Postal worker reunites with teen he rescued from sex trafficking
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Part of Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to fire
More News