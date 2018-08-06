1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; all lanes reopened

#BREAKING CHP says they’re looking for a silver or gray sedan or small SUV, in connect to this morning’s fatal shooting on the Bay Bridge. I asked whether images of the car would be released— unclear at this time. Officers were able to grab images from nearby cameras. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qWi3aQ1jHs — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 6, 2018

Raul Lopez was on the Bay Bridge, heading home from work. He heard five pops, then an SUV came crashing into his car. Raul says he spun out. When he got out to check on the people in the SUV, he found the driver shot to death. Another passenger in that SUV was also shot. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/tqpQUvy2QM — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 6, 2018

There is a yellow tarp covering the front windshield of the black SUV in the distance. Coroner’s van and CHP officers in the right lanes of lower deck. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/TZOEVvZgw8 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 6, 2018

Deadly shooting and crash on lower deck of Bay Bridge- @AmandaDTV is reporting from EB 80. pic.twitter.com/vLrZz0rF2m — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 6, 2018

#BREAKING A fatal shooting and subsequent crash shut down EB lanes of the Bay Bridge around 2:23 a.m. This is the first sight of movement since then at 4:40 a.m. We’re heading to TI to connect with CHP about the shooting. Shooting suspect remains at large. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/M2FGEcAd7S — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 6, 2018

At least one person has died and another is wounded after a shooting and crash on the Bay Bridge.The investigation closed all eastbound lanes on the bridge for about four hours. Three of the lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m., and the remaining lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m. Traffic continues to be backed up for miles through San Francisco.The CHP says just before 2:30 a.m.. someone in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV. The SUV crashed into a third vehicle just west of Treasure Island. The vehicle where the shots came from got away.Raul Lopez was on the Bay Bridge, heading home from work when he heard five shots, then an SUV came crashing into his car. Raul says he spun out. When he got out to check on the people in the SUV, he found the driver shot to death. Another passenger in the SUV was also shot.The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.The CHP says they're looking for a silver or gray sedan or small SUV, in connection to the shooting. Officers were able to obtain images from nearby cameras of the vehicle.